10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Here’s where we see the heat today:

Today we have key earnings from FedEx, Oracle, and RIMM, plus an M&A screamer, allegations of fraud, and more…

M&A SCREAMER: Calix acquiring Occam Networks (OCNW), Occam tearing up

KEY EARNINGS: FedEx (FDX) slipping after missing estimates, but they hiked 2011 guidance

CATCHES A BREAK: Morgan Hotel (MHGC) gets forbearance on a hotel property, shares spiking

BUYBACK: China MediaExpress (CCME) soaring after company announces stock repurchase

KEY EARNINGS: Watch Research In Motion (RIMM) today, who will report after the market closes

KEY EARNINGS: Watch Oracle (ORCL) today, who will report after the close

BUYBACK: Hammered-down GameStop (GME) rising after announcing a big share buyback last night

INVESTOR EXPOSURE: Orexigen (OREX) will speak at a big UBS conference, shares are rising after falling on drug concerns lately

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: NPS Pharma (NPSP) dropping after saying it will sell shares in a public offering

ODD: Fuqi (FUQI) still jumping all over the place

Over 34,000 shares as of 8:40.

ODD: Indian company Make My Trip (MMYT) rising strongly

FRAUD?: UTA (UTA) still falling after yesterday's fraud allegations from Bronte Capital

The day is just starting...

