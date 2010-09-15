10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
A gold company is getting killed for being hedged against gold, Novell could be bought out in two parts, some surprise M&A, and more…
BETTING THE WRONG WAY: AngloGold is trying to raise $1.37 billion in order to cancel hedges it has made AGAINST gold prices, the ADRs are falling
PHARMA CATALYST: Savient (SVNT) gout treatment looks successful, the company could now get bought out. Shares exploding in the pre-market.
A tricky situation for a company that is essentially a one-trick pony, but everything has its price. Read about it here.
BHP's BIG DEAL: Potash steady, but some investors have reiterated their rejection for a BHP buyout at the current price.
PHARMA: Troubled BioCryst (BCRX) is steady, but they just reported fresh results from two cancer studies this morning
