10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Best Buy is exploding, Apple supplier ARM is getting hammered, a tiny pharma stock just had a huge test result, and more…
EARNINGS BEAT: Best Buy hikes forward earnings guidance, shares explode. This is a huge move for this depressed name
SELLING ACTION: Satellite imagery company DigitalGlobe's (DGI) major shareholders, including Morgan Stanley, will sell 6 million shares
Maybe it's bec aus some are speaking of a rebound for buyout firms and a recent Apollo move with its company Hexion. Maybe. Read about it here.
In other news, ARM has just announced it will enter the laptop market with a Chinese company. Read about it here.
GOOGLE'S BOY: Logitech (LOGI) rising on massive pre-market volume. Google TV could be coming in October and will be using a Logitech box.
OPTIONS ACTIVITY: Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) had huge options volume yesterday with a huge skew towards Calls
