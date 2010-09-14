10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Radar Operator

Here’s where we see the heat today:

Best Buy is exploding, Apple supplier ARM is getting hammered, a tiny pharma stock just had a huge test result, and more…

EARNINGS BEAT: Best Buy hikes forward earnings guidance, shares explode. This is a huge move for this depressed name

M&A: Green Mountain Coffee (GMCR) will buy out a key competitor Van Houtte

PHARMA CATALYST: Ironwood Pharma (IRWD) reports huge experimental result with partner Forest Labs

EARNINGS: Food retailer Kroger's earnings are coming today

SELLING ACTION: Satellite imagery company DigitalGlobe's (DGI) major shareholders, including Morgan Stanley, will sell 6 million shares

ODD: Substantial pre-market volume and options activity in Apollo Investment (AINV)

ODD: Avanir Pharma (AVNR) running up in the pre-market

ADR WATCH: Apple supplier ARM getting hammered overseas, ADRs under pressure in the U.S. pre-market

GOOGLE'S BOY: Logitech (LOGI) rising on massive pre-market volume. Google TV could be coming in October and will be using a Logitech box.

OPTIONS ACTIVITY: Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) had huge options volume yesterday with a huge skew towards Calls

The day is just starting...

