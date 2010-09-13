10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:

Nokia might replace even more bad executives with fresh talent, plus a slew of stocks surging on M&A, deal wins, and more…

LEAK: Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) announced that they should soon have their leak fixed

INVESTOR EXPOSURE: Lots of pre-market activity in BioSpecifics (BSTC), it could be due to the fact that they will present at an investor conference this week

M&A: HP (HPQ) will acquire online security firm ArcSight (ARST)... the take-out price seems to be $43.50 per share

Anadarko (APC) announces a successful test for expanding one of its assets in Ghana

BETTER MANAGEMENT: More old Nokia execs could be replaced by fresher talent in a bid to save the company

BAD PHARMA TEST: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) falling after firm reports that key treatment test 'did not meet its primary endpoint.'

BATTERY BONANZA: A123 soaring on high volume after announcing that it will open the largest Lithium car battery factory in North America

M&A: Microcap GTSI is being bought out for $7 per share, shares exploding

WRONG EARNINGS: Investors clearly didn't like National Technical Systems' (NTSC) latest numbers

GUIDANCE HIKE: Entropic Communications (ENTR) hikes its oulook, shares up around 15%

DEAL WIN: Ascent Solar (ASTI) wins key distribution deal in China

DEAL WIN: Pharma company Santarus (SNTS) signs supply deal and acquires biologic treatment

PHARMA CATALYST: Investors cheer a test result for Vical's (VICL) vaccine

The day is just starting...

