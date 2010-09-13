10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Nokia might replace even more bad executives with fresh talent, plus a slew of stocks surging on M&A, deal wins, and more…
INVESTOR EXPOSURE: Lots of pre-market activity in BioSpecifics (BSTC), it could be due to the fact that they will present at an investor conference this week
M&A: HP (HPQ) will acquire online security firm ArcSight (ARST)... the take-out price seems to be $43.50 per share
BETTER MANAGEMENT: More old Nokia execs could be replaced by fresher talent in a bid to save the company
BAD PHARMA TEST: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) falling after firm reports that key treatment test 'did not meet its primary endpoint.'
BATTERY BONANZA: A123 soaring on high volume after announcing that it will open the largest Lithium car battery factory in North America
