10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Sniper

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.

Today we have a wave of M&A, a regulatory scare for pharma, and more…

M&A: Blackstone announces deal to take Dynegy (DYN) private, Dynegy explodes

EARNINGS: Nvidia tearing higher after earnings

Yesterday's huge activity in Ericsson ADRs continues

Shares rising in Europe, but yesterday we had bad news on their market share front.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Lots of pre-market activity in this micro-cap NCMI after company announces pricing of its new stock offering

BUSINESS DEAL: Equipment maker Veeco running up after company's products were selected for two key factories in China

M&A: Trubion Pharma skyrocketing after takeover deal announced from Emergent

ACTIVIST TARGET: Ron Burkle begins proxy fight against Barnes & Noble (BKS)

EARNINGS: Nuclear energy company Cameco (CCJ) just reported earnings

WRONG GUIDANCE: JC Penney beats estimates, but outlook disappoints

M&A: RSA Insurance bids for Aviva's (AV) general insurance business... up in Europe

REGULATION: US department of justice investigating Big Pharma -- Pfizer (PFE)

REGULATION: US department of justice investigating Big Pharma -- Eli Lilly (LLY) tanking

The day is just starting...

