10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.
Today we have a wave of M&A, a regulatory scare for pharma, and more…
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Lots of pre-market activity in this micro-cap NCMI after company announces pricing of its new stock offering
BUSINESS DEAL: Equipment maker Veeco running up after company's products were selected for two key factories in China
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.