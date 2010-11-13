10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
The first new lupus treatment in 50 years attracts M&A speculation, Android tablets will be ‘magical’, Starbucks sees a strong recovery, and more…
Over 380,000 shares at just 8:05 AM.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Republic Airways (RJET) announces pricing of share offering at $7.80... shares rising much higher
M&A: Traders speculating tht Human Genome Sciences' (HGSI) lupus drug breakthrough could attract a takeover
