10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:

The first new lupus treatment in 50 years attracts M&A speculation, Android tablets will be ‘magical’, Starbucks sees a strong recovery, and more…

EARNINGS: Agilent (A) beats estimates, popping

EARNINGS: D.R. Horton (DHI) reduces its losses in Q3

EARNINGS: J.C. Penney (JCP) 3Q profit doubles, company maintains its 2010 guidance

EARNINGS: Wendy's (WEN) cuts its outlook, shares dropping

EARNINGS: Disney (DIS) misses estimates, but provides an optimistic outlook, shares rising

Starbucks (SBUX) will double its rate of store openings, as it sees the economy recovering

Still massive pre-market volume in Cisco (CSCO) after yesterday's plummet

Over 380,000 shares at just 8:05 AM.

Nvidia rising as CEO says Android tablets will be 'magical' like the iPad

EARNINGS: Finisar (FNSR) crushes estimates, soaring

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Republic Airways (RJET) announces pricing of share offering at $7.80... shares rising much higher

M&A: Traders speculating tht Human Genome Sciences' (HGSI) lupus drug breakthrough could attract a takeover

