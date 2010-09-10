10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Nokia’s new CEO is making waves, BP mysteriously postponed its earnings report, some interesting M&A twists, and more…
INVESTOR EXPOSURE: Lots of activity in Crocs (CROX) after yesterday's slaughter. Shares are rising and CROX will soon present at a major investor conference.
BEAT N' RAISE: Lululemon Athletics (LULU) jumping after the company hiked guidance and beat expectations by 0.06
FUQI FINDS A FOOTHOLD: Chinese jewelry company Fuqi (FUQI) stabilizes and is rising after crashing yesterday due to an SEC investigation
SHAREHOLDER ACTIVISM: In a weird twist in its battle with activist investors, Elan (ELN) has reported one of its own board members to the SEC for insider trading
