10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Hunt For Red October

Here’s where we see the heat today:

Nokia’s new CEO is making waves, BP mysteriously postponed its earnings report, some interesting M&A twists, and more…

INVESTOR EXPOSURE: Lots of activity in Crocs (CROX) after yesterday's slaughter. Shares are rising and CROX will soon present at a major investor conference.

BEAT N' RAISE: Lululemon Athletics (LULU) jumping after the company hiked guidance and beat expectations by 0.06

ADR WATCH: Nokia (NOK) surging after poaching a Microsoft exec to be its new CEO

ADR WATCH: Deutsche Bank (DB) rebounding after announcing it will raise more capital

ADR WATCH: Canon (CAJ) popped higher in Japan today after announcing a share buyback program

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: GT Solar (SOLR) announces pricing for its secondary offering of shares, at $7.39

FUQI FINDS A FOOTHOLD: Chinese jewelry company Fuqi (FUQI) stabilizes and is rising after crashing yesterday due to an SEC investigation

SMOKED: Smith & Wesson (SWHC) crashing after reporting weak gun sales

M&A: Sanofi denies hiking offer for Genzyme (GENZ) shares to $71

MYSTERY: BP (BP) delays its quarterly report by a week

SHAREHOLDER ACTIVISM: In a weird twist in its battle with activist investors, Elan (ELN) has reported one of its own board members to the SEC for insider trading

EARNINGS: Brady Corp (BRC) reports earnings, they seem in-line

The day is just starting...

