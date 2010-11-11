10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Business Insider
Sniper

Here’s where we see the heat today:

Logitech soaring, Cisco on watch, a micro cap buyout, General Growth Properties splitting, and more…

EARNINGS: Watch for Cisco (CSCO) earnings after the market close

Logitech (LOGI) rising on high volume after the company hiked its long-term margin forecasts

Google (GOOG) giving every employee a 10% raise as the battle for talent heats up

M&A: Microcap VCG Holdings (VCGH) soaring after it announced it will be taken private

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: General Growth Properties (GGP) will pay back $570 million in debt, pay a dividend, and trade as two entities

Limelight Networks (LLNW) popping yet again after winning business from competitor Akamai (AKAM)

EARNINGS: Deer Consumer (DEER) announces record earnings

EARNINGS: Electronic whiteboard maker Smart Technologies (SMT) fluffs earnings, cuts guidance, tanking

EARNINGS: AgFeed (FEED) loses CFO, reports a write down of its Chinese hog business, stock diving

EARNINGS: China Agritech (CAGC) clearly missed expectations given the pre-market carnage

EARNINGS: Battery maker A123 (AONE) reports a much wider than anticipated loss

