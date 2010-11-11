10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
Logitech soaring, Cisco on watch, a micro cap buyout, General Growth Properties splitting, and more…
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: General Growth Properties (GGP) will pay back $570 million in debt, pay a dividend, and trade as two entities
EARNINGS: Electronic whiteboard maker Smart Technologies (SMT) fluffs earnings, cuts guidance, tanking
