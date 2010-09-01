10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Where we see the heat this morning:
Burger King explodes after suggestions of a deal, a major U.S. bank is charging into China, plus tons of unusual volume around two casino players and more…
M&A: Burger King (BKC) says it's open to being bought out by private equity, shares are soaring already
Over 31,000 shares as of 8:15 AM.
M&A: Huge volume in Casey General Stores (CSY) this morning as 'Alimentation Couche-Tard' announces they'll tender $38.5 per share
ADR WATCH: The world's largest paint supplier, Akzo (AKZOY), wins a huge deal to supply Walmart (WMT) in the U.S.
INSIDER ACTION: Exelixis spiking, it might be because the company's execs have been loading up on shares
SPECULATION: Microvision (MVIS) popping on speculation Apple could be interested in a product of theirs
VOLUME: Tons of action in Novell (NOVL), it could be due to speculation that its industry will consolidate
WRONG GUIDANCE: LTX Credence (LTXC) reports earnings, guides in-line. Apparently that's not enough, shares slipping
Over 125,000 shares as of 9:05 AM ET, and this wasn't there just 20 mins ago.
