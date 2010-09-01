10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Vincent Fernando, CFA
Where we see the heat this morning:

Burger King explodes after suggestions of a deal, a major U.S. bank is charging into China, plus tons of unusual volume around two casino players and more…

M&A: Burger King (BKC) says it's open to being bought out by private equity, shares are soaring already

Read about it here.

VOLUME: Lot's of trading volume in Ameristar (ASCA) Is it because it's seen as a takeover target?

Or is it something else. Read about it here. Over 36,000 shares as of 8:15 AM.

VOLUME: Lot's of action in Penn National Gaming (PENN).. related to Ameristar?

Over 31,000 shares as of 8:15 AM.

EARNINGS TODAY: Bookseller Borders Group (BGP) reporting pre-market, any time now...

Look for the release here.

EARNINGS: Heinz (HNZ) margins play ketchup.. had to do it. Just reported earnings, margins higher.

Read about it here.

M&A: Huge volume in Casey General Stores (CSY) this morning as 'Alimentation Couche-Tard' announces they'll tender $38.5 per share

Read about it here.

HUGE CHINA PUSH: Citi (C) will triple its workforce in China to 12,000 over three years

Read about it here.

ADR WATCH: The world's largest paint supplier, Akzo (AKZOY), wins a huge deal to supply Walmart (WMT) in the U.S.

Read about it here. You can also see the company's share performance in Amsterdam here.

LOVING THE EARNINGS: G-III Apparel exploding after reporting Q2 numbers, hiking guidance

Read about it here.

INSIDER ACTION: Exelixis spiking, it might be because the company's execs have been loading up on shares

Read about it here.

SPECULATION: Microvision (MVIS) popping on speculation Apple could be interested in a product of theirs

Read about it here.

VOLUME: Tons of action in Novell (NOVL), it could be due to speculation that its industry will consolidate

Over 43,000 shares as of 8:27 AM. Read about consolidation here.

WRONG GUIDANCE: LTX Credence (LTXC) reports earnings, guides in-line. Apparently that's not enough, shares slipping

Read about it here.

VOLUME: Blue Coat running on high pre-market volume. The company just announced a new CEO.

Read about it here. Over 34,000 shares as of 8:55 AM.

VOLUME: Tons of volume just appeared in the pre-market for NetApp (NTAP)

Over 125,000 shares as of 9:05 AM ET, and this wasn't there just 20 mins ago.

The day is just starting...

