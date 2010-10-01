10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:

HP tanking on its new CEO, Johnson & Johnson has severe quality issues, an acquisition rumour, and more…

NO-NAME CEO: HP (HPQ) shares dropping based on the selection of a new CEO

DIVIDEND BACK BY 2011: BP's (BP) new CEO says that he expects the firm to pay its dividend again by 2011

AIG's COMEBACK: AIG CEO Benmosche says that it will have growth opportunities once the U.S. government sheds its stake in the company

VOLUME: Huge pre-market activity in Anadigics (ANAD)

DEAL: Atmel (ATML) successfully sells off one of its businesses, huge pre-market activity in the stock

BRAND UNDER ASSAULT: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) head admits to lapses in quality control

UP FOR SALE: Gymboree (GYMB) is reportedly looking for a buyer, stock explodes

WRONG GUIDANCE: Dynavox (DVOX) removes its forward outlook, warns of softness in product demand

ADR WATCH: Spain's Repsol (REP) sells its stake in Brazilian assets to Sinopec for $7.1 billion, stock spiking

MOMENTUM: A Power (APWR) strength continues. Yesterday they won a key deal in China.

