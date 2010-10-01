10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where we see the heat today:
HP tanking on its new CEO, Johnson & Johnson has severe quality issues, an acquisition rumour, and more…
DIVIDEND BACK BY 2011: BP's (BP) new CEO says that he expects the firm to pay its dividend again by 2011
AIG's COMEBACK: AIG CEO Benmosche says that it will have growth opportunities once the U.S. government sheds its stake in the company
DEAL: Atmel (ATML) successfully sells off one of its businesses, huge pre-market activity in the stock
They've had a massive recall of children's pain relievers. But have we now seen the worst? Read about it here.
ADR WATCH: Spain's Repsol (REP) sells its stake in Brazilian assets to Sinopec for $7.1 billion, stock spiking
