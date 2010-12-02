10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Business Insider
Sniper

Here’s where we see the heat this morning:

Bank of America laughing off Wikileaks fears, a for-profit college is crashing, and more…

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: TIC Capital falling after announcing pricing of $10.25 on a new share issue

Read about it here.

MANAGEMENT CHANGE: For profit educator Corinthian Colleges (COCO) diving after announcing the departure of its CEO

Read about it here.

M&A: Insurer United Fire & Casualty will buy Mercer Insurance (MIGP) for $28 per share, Mercer soaring

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Digital camera chip maker Omnivision (OVTI) spiking after reporting last night that its profit tripled

Read about it here.

WIKILEAKS SCARE: Bank of America (BAC) fell yesterday on suspicion Wikileaks would disclose bad news, but shares rebounding today

Read about it here.

Casino operator Melco Crown popping as Macau gaming revenues are reported as up 42% year over year in November

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: Chinese power firm A-Power (APWR) crashing after the company slashes its outlook

Read about it here.

WILD: Home soda-fountain maker Sodastream (SODA) rebounding after getting gouged yesterday

Read about it here.

EARNINGS: DryShips (DRYS) rebounding on strong pre-market volume after dropping yesterday

Read about it here.

BHP Billiton ADRs (BHP) jumping after the shares rose in Sydney. BHP has signaled that it will continue its expansion into potash despite losing the Potash Corp deal

Read about it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.