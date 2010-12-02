10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Here’s where we see the heat this morning:
Bank of America laughing off Wikileaks fears, a for-profit college is crashing, and more…
MANAGEMENT CHANGE: For profit educator Corinthian Colleges (COCO) diving after announcing the departure of its CEO
M&A: Insurer United Fire & Casualty will buy Mercer Insurance (MIGP) for $28 per share, Mercer soaring
EARNINGS: Digital camera chip maker Omnivision (OVTI) spiking after reporting last night that its profit tripled
WIKILEAKS SCARE: Bank of America (BAC) fell yesterday on suspicion Wikileaks would disclose bad news, but shares rebounding today
Casino operator Melco Crown popping as Macau gaming revenues are reported as up 42% year over year in November
BHP Billiton ADRs (BHP) jumping after the shares rose in Sydney. BHP has signaled that it will continue its expansion into potash despite losing the Potash Corp deal
