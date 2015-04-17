These 10 universities control a third of the money in higher education

The 10 richest universities in the US control a significant amount of the wealth in higher education, according to a new report from Moody’s.
The 10 wealthiest universities — including both public and private schools — hold nearly a third of the total wealth of 503 universities rated by Moody’s.
“The study illuminates the disparity between the haves and the have-nots in higher education,” Washington Post higher education report Nick Anderson writes.
Here are the 10 richest universities in America, according to Moody’s:
- Harvard University — $US42.8B
- University of Texas System — $US36.7B
- Stanford University — $US31.6B
- University of California — $US28.6
- Yale University — $US25.4B
- Princeton University — $US21.3B
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology — $US15.2B
- University of Pennsylvania — $US11.9B
- University of Michigan — $US11.5B
- Duke University — $US11.4B
Moody’s found that America’s richest universities are poised to get even wealthier, due to long-term investment returns and sizable philanthropic donations.
Below, you can see how the wealth of the 10 richest universities relates to the rest of the schools:
