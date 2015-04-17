These 10 universities control a third of the money in higher education

The 10 richest universities in the US control a significant amount of the wealth in higher education, according to a new report from Moody’s.

The 10 wealthiest universities — including both public and private schools — hold nearly a third of the total wealth of 503 universities rated by Moody’s.

“The study illuminates the disparity between the haves and the have-nots in higher education,” Washington Post higher education report Nick Anderson writes.

Here are the 10 richest universities in America, according to Moody’s:

Harvard University — $US42.8B University of Texas System — $US36.7B Stanford University — $US31.6B University of California — $US28.6 Yale University — $US25.4B Princeton University — $US21.3B Massachusetts Institute of Technology — $US15.2B University of Pennsylvania — $US11.9B University of Michigan — $US11.5B Duke University — $US11.4B

Moody’s found that America’s richest universities are poised to get even wealthier, due to long-term investment returns and sizable philanthropic donations.

Below, you can see how the wealth of the 10 richest universities relates to the rest of the schools:

NOW WATCH: 9 animated maps that will change the way you see the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.