From No Name To Viral Fame: 10 Lessons From Unexpected YouTube Stars

Last week, we investigated the top products that went viral and became video marketing phenomena. Not surprisingly, The Old Spice Man and Evian’s Rollerskating Babies took the cake.But we also found some stars we had never heard of that crushed the Old Spices and Evians. Judson Laipply’s Evolution of Dance, for example, scored 100 million more views than even the most successful, well-known viral brands.
That’s pretty impressive for anyone, let alone a person that probably doesn’t have a marketing budget, or the means to create a high-quality clip.
These 10 unheard of video publishers raked in 14 million to 160 million** video views and a lot of brand exposure. So how did they do it?
The recipe for success seems to be a mix of humour, inspiration, really strange ideas, and luck.
**Views were determined either by the actual video that went viral, or the most popular video in the series, whichever was most applicable by TubeMogul, Inc.
Publisher/Author: Randy Pausch via Carnegie Mellon University
Video: The Last Lecture
The gist: This one's a tear-jerker. Randy Pausch gave the last lecture of his life at Carnegie Mellon University in 2008. Diagnosed with 10 tumors and six months to live, Pausch stresses that he's not in denial, that he's in great health (he even gets on the ground and does push-ups to prove it), and that he's achieved all of his childhood dreams.
From achieving zero gravity to winning a giant stuffed animal at a theme park, Pausch explains how he achieved everything he ever wanted despite his terminal state. It's an hour long video but just a few minutes of watching will get you hooked.
The Lesson: People like to be inspired, and Pausch certainly does that by teaching people to value life. You don't have to be terminally ill to create a movement that is bigger than yourself. Pausch is moving, depressing, funny and witty all at once. His video has a great moral to its story, which resonates with audiences.
Publisher/Author: Mattharding2718 (sponsored by Stride Gum after launch)
Video: Dancing Matt/Where The Hell Is Matt?
The gist: A guy named Matt dances his way through 42 countries and gets a lot of people to join in.
The Lesson: Get people involved and do something out of the ordinary. Interacting with people in 42 countries is impressive, regardless of what the film looks like.
Publisher/Author: DaneBoe (GagFilms)
Video: The Annoying Orange
The gist: An orange with a face (but no nose) annoys the hell out of his friend, Apple. We can't figure out why this is popular, but apparently a lot of 13-17 year olds are fans.
The Lesson: Being annoying seems to work exceptionally well for GagFilms. Practical jokes often get passed around on the web, so don't underestimate the power of peoples' joking mentalities.
Publisher/Author: Lucas Cruikshank
Video: Fred Figglehorn
The gist: A kid sucks in a lot of helium and sounds like a chipmunk. Then he talks really fast about nothing. Somehow, he finagles a straight-to-dvd movie deal out of his Internet fame.
The Lesson: Um, we're not sure. But if we had to guess, it'd be the same lesson as The Annoying Orange. People are baffled by others who are exceptionally obnoxious. It seems viewers don't know what else to do besides share the misery of what they've just watched with someone else.
Publisher/Author: EQAL
Video: Lonelygirl15
The gist: Lonelygirl15 is the first of many shows within the fictional LG15 Universe. It tells the ongoing story of a group of young adults fighting against a mysterious secret society called, The Order.
The Lesson: Storytelling goes a long way. So does suspense. Add those together, and you have Lonelygirl15. Viewers are strung along with a series of inconclusive plots that keep them returning for more. The creators of Lonelygirl15 also turned the web series into a multi-million dollar company!
Publisher/Author: Jason Steele (FilmCow)
Video: Charlie The Unicorn
The gist: This clip is so trippy, we're not even sure how to sum it up. But we'll try: A cartoon unicorn, Charlie, gets pestered by two other unicorns to go on a trip to candy mountain. Yes, candy mountain.
After Charlie gets sung to by dancing candies, he goes to the candy cave where he gets gassed. When he wakes up, he has no kidney.
This absurdly stupid clip is so popular, there is now a Charlie The Unicorn 2, and 3, each with millions of views.
The Lesson: Smoke something and then create a film. We're kidding, but it seems like that's what worked for FilmCow. Charlie The Unicorn may be the most frustrating film ever, because you spend five minutes waiting for an awesome ending, and then nothing substantial happens. The humour and the frustrating build-up to nothing seems to make this a viral phenomenon.
Publisher/Author: Antoine Dodson & The Gregory Brothers
Video: Bed Intruder Song
The gist: 'He's climbin in your windows and snatchin your people up,' are just some of the words. This YouTube song starts out as R&B, turns into a newscast, and transitions into a slow piano jam. Strange. And they now sell t-shirts.
The Lesson: People like songs, especially ones that are outlandish. The tune is kind of catchy, but the entire time they have you thinking, 'Did they really just say what I thought they said? Could they really be singing a song about this?' The shock and awe factor must be what made this video take off.
Publisher/Author: PeaceOnEarth123
Video: Free Hugs Campaign
The gist: One man holds up a sign for free hugs, and it slowly catches on until women and men alike, young and old, give and receive hugs from strangers.
The Lesson: This is just plain cute. Everytime you see someone give the guy a hug you can't help but think, awwwww. Cute + Nice + Inspiring + Getting People Involved = Viral Hit.
Publisher/Author: Neil Cicierega
Video: Potter Puppet Pals
The gist: Harry Potter puppets including Voldemort, Harry Potter, Dumbledore and Ron, begin a song/rap of sorts in time with a mysterious ticking sound.
The Lesson: Now we're Harry Potter fanatics, but we don't know about this film. It's just absurd. But the success factor seems to stem from a catchy tune and a silly plot.
Publisher/Author: Judson Laipply (Comedian/Speaker)
Video: Evolution of Dance
The gist: A faculty member performs a dance that covers all the ages. He dances his way from the 50's through the 2000's to songs like Kung Fu Fighting and N*SYNC's Bye, Bye, Bye. And he's pretty damn good.
The Lesson: Talent goes a long way. If your film can impress people (and in this day and age, that's almost impossible to do), then you have the makings of a big hit.
