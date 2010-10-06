From No Name To Viral Fame: 10 Lessons From Unexpected YouTube Stars

Photo: LGPedia

Last week, we investigated the top products that went viral and became video marketing phenomena. Not surprisingly, The Old Spice Man and Evian’s Rollerskating Babies took the cake.But we also found some stars we had never heard of that crushed the Old Spices and Evians. Judson Laipply’s Evolution of Dance, for example, scored 100 million more views than even the most successful, well-known viral brands.



That’s pretty impressive for anyone, let alone a person that probably doesn’t have a marketing budget, or the means to create a high-quality clip.

These 10 unheard of video publishers raked in 14 million to 160 million** video views and a lot of brand exposure. So how did they do it?

The recipe for success seems to be a mix of humour, inspiration, really strange ideas, and luck.

**Views were determined either by the actual video that went viral, or the most popular video in the series, whichever was most applicable by TubeMogul, Inc.

