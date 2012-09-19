10 Surprising Ways That Major Commodities Are Used

Photo: US Funds
Everyone knows that we burn oil for energy, we wrap leftovers with aluminium foil, and we wear gold in jewellery.But commodities have many dimensions and their uses vary greatly.
The folks at U.S. Global Investors put together this slideshow to illustrate some of the unexpected uses of commodities.
Thanks to U.S. Global Investors for allowing us to feature this presentation.
aluminium has been used in antacid tablets such as Maalox and Equate, as aluminium and magnesium work together to lower the acid in the stomach and relieve heartburn symptoms.
Source: U.S. Global Investors, Heartburn.com
Did you know that combining gold and tea can cure cancer? Researchers found that when gold nanoparticles were mixed with a certain compound found in tea, the nanoparticles effectively destroyed aggressive forms of prostate cancer.
Source: U.S. Global Investors, GoldKings.com, Geology.com, Phys.org
Without crude oil, we wouldn't have water bottles, baby diapers and ink. While 88 per cent of crude oil is used and processed as fuel, the other 12 per cent is converted into an assortment of other materials, but mainly plastics.
Source: U.S. Global Investors, RoadandTravel.com
Did you know that copper is naturally antibacterial? This important quality inhibits the spread of bacteria in water and air distribution systems that are made from it. So when you see brass doorknobs, handrails and fingerplates in schools, hospital and other public places, know that your risk of bacterial transfer has just been naturally minimized.
Source: U.S. Global Investors, Eurocopper.org
The starch found in wheat makes it suitable to be used as an adhesive. Wheat starch is what holds the bottom of paper grocery sacks together--it's also the adhesive found on postage stamps.
Source: U.S. Global Investors, KSWheat.com
This precious metal has the ability, in certain chemical forms, to inhibit the division of living cells. Since discovering this property in 1962, a wide range of cancers has been treated with platinum-based drugs, including satraplatin, which will soon be used in the treatment of prostate cancer.
Source: U.S. Global Investors, Platinum.Matthey.com
Did you know that natural gas played an important role in the doubling of agricultural yields between 1950 and 1990? When you apply high pressure and intense heat to air and natural gas over an iron oxide catalyst, you'll get ammonia, essential for nitrogen fertilizers.
Source: U.S. Global Investors, Wired.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.