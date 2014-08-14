10 Childish Ads That Show The Dramatic War Between Uber And Lyft

Uber and Lyft don’t like each other, even though they have supposedly had acquisition talks. The two are leaders in the on-demand ride service space, and they have been public about their disdain for each other.

Uber, led by bombastic CEO Travis Kalanick, has created multiple ads encouraging (and incentivizing) drivers to ditch Lyft.

Here are some of the craziest ads the companies have run in the very-public war against each other. An Uber spokesperson has not returned a request for comment to confirm authenticity for all the ads, but many of them have been previously reported by Reddit, Twitter, Business Insider, and other news outlets.

