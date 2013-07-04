The 10 Types Of Reddit Users Everyone Hates

Reddit can be a great place to go for interesting content and good conversation. Most sections of the site, or “subreddits,” consistently feature entertaining and informative content.
But sometimes it draws in some people that are simply intolerable.
/r/MensRights gives some of the most sexist men on the web a place to vent. The atheist subreddit mostly consists of angsty teenagers ragging on Christians they know.
We recommend giving such users (and the others mentioned in this post) a solid “downvote” whenever they pop up.
European Redditors who take the time to remind everyone how awful America is whenever the opportunity presents itself.
The unbelievably hypocritical members of /r/atheism. They demand tolerance unless that means tolerating people with religious views of any sort.
