The 10 Types Of Reddit Users Everyone Hates

Reddit can be a great place to go for interesting content and good conversation. Most sections of the site, or “subreddits,” consistently feature entertaining and informative content.



But sometimes it draws in some people that are simply intolerable.

/r/MensRights gives some of the most sexist men on the web a place to vent. The atheist subreddit mostly consists of angsty teenagers ragging on Christians they know.

We recommend giving such users (and the others mentioned in this post) a solid “downvote” whenever they pop up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.