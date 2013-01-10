How To Survive 10 Types Of Job Interviews

Interviews come in all shapes and sizes: Sometimes you’re with one interviewer, others you’re with five. Maybe you’ll be asked to lunch, expected to solve a problem, or invited to a Skype interview.



But no matter what the format, we’ll give you what you need to succeed. Over the next few weeks, we’ll show you how to nail every type of interview you might face.

Check out these 10 common interviews types and what you need to know about them, then check in all Job Search Month for even more advice.

1. The Traditional Interview This is the scenario you'll face most often: You sit down with a solo interviewer and answer a series of questions designed to help her figure out if you're a great candidate for the job. What You Need to Know: Your All-in-One Interview Prep Guide

The 10 Rules of Interview Etiquette

Interview Translation: What 4 Common Questions Really Mean 2. The Phone Interview Asked for a phone interview? A call is typically a first-round screening to see if you're a fit to come in for a full interview, so nailing it is key. You'll want to prepare just as you would for an in-person interview, with some key adjustments for the phone format. What You Need to Know Got a Phone Interview? Make it Awesome, Not Awkward 3. The Skype Interview Skype video interviews take the phone-screening interview to the next level, and they're becoming a regular part of the job application process for many companies. From choosing the right on-screen look to making sure all of your tech systems are a go, you'll want to be 100% ready for your TV debut. What You Need to Know Skype Hype: The Key to Acing Your Virtual Interview 4. The Case Interview 5. The Puzzle Interview 6. The Lunch Interview Has your potential employer suggested an interview over a meal? That's a good sign--it usually means she wants to learn a little more about you and how you act outside of the office. We'll show how to highlight your strengths and accomplishments while trying to manoeuvre a mouthful of chicken Piccata. What You Need to Know Let's Do Lunch: How to Prepare for an Interview Over a Meal 7. The Firing Squad If you'll be reporting to several people or working with a team, it's not uncommon to meet with multiple interviewers--all at the same time. Sounds nice, because you only have to answer those tough questions once, but it can also be tricky to make a strong connection with each decision maker. Coming Soon How to Shine in Front of a Firing Squad 8. The Career Fair Interview If you're attending career fairs as part of your job hunt, get ready for impromptu interviews, where you'll only have 10 or 15 minutes to sell yourself to the recruiter for a chance to come in for a full interview. Coming Soon Secrets for Selling Your Skills in Minutes 9. The Group Interview Group interviews aren't common, but you might find them for sales roles, internships, or other positions in which the company is hiring multiple people for the same job. How do you catch the hiring manager's eye when you're part of the group? It takes a little gusto and a few smart tactics. What You Need To Know:

Simple Ways to Stand Out From the Crowd 10. The Apprentice Interview In some industries--writing, engineering, or even sales--you may be asked to complete an actual job task as part of the interview. Basically, your interviewers don't want you to tell them you can do the job, they want to see it. Don't panic: If you go in prepared, this is your chance to shine. Coming Soon How to Nail the On-the-Job Interview NEXT UP: How to become an industry insider in your spare time. How To Squeeze Job-Related Reading Into Your Day >

