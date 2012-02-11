10 Tycoons Who Won't Be Leaving Their Fortunes To Their Kids

Being generous with your money is easy if you’re wealthy. Some of the world’s greatest philanthropists are also some of the world’s richest people. And we commend them for that.



But not everyone stands to gain from such altruism — namely, the children of these generous donors.

While some millionaires and billionaires are happy to leave their amassed fortunes to their offspring, some refuse to do so — for both the sake of the world and for the kids themselves. Many hold the belief that living a life of luxury, which wasn’t necessarily earned, won’t benefit their children in the long-run.

These descendants will still have untold opportunities, advantages, connections and reputations to help them succeed. But they won’t have a massive bank account just for being related to a rich person.

[Our friends at Luxpresso put together an earlier version of this list; we’ve added our own picks.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.