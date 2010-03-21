10 Twitterers You Must Follow For This Weekend's Healthcare Reform Showdown

Want to follow the action on healthcare reform, while also enjoying the beautiful weather (at least it’s beautiful in the Northeast of the US, we’re not sure about where you live.).



The best way to do so is on Twitter. Here’s a few folks we recommend:

@wonkroom (tweets from the liberal centre for American Progress)

@fivethirtyeight (Nate silver, analysing the big picture)

@presssec (Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, gleefully tweeting every time the President gets another “YES” vote)

@edmorrissey (HotAir.com’s Ed Morrissey, whose sense of the buzz right now is second to none)

@benpolitico (Ben Smith of POLITICO. Easy follow)

@westwingreport (Constant coverage of the action from the President’s perspective)

@drudge_report (The Druge Report)

@NYT_prescriptions (The NYT’s first-rate blog covering the debate)

@allahpundit (Also from HotAir, also first-rate)

@davidcornDC (covering the news for Mother Jones)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.