10 Tweeple To Follow During Your Job Search

Twitter is a great resource during your job search. There’s a multitude of helpful people who are active on the platform, and many of those individuals regularly share and produce content relevant to today’s job search.Who should you follow during your job search? Here’s a list (in no particular order) of some accounts to add to your current follow list:



1. @AskAManager: Alison Green, a fellow U.S. News writer and a former manager, left her corporate job to do consulting and started blogging at Ask A Manager, where she answers employee and job seeker questions.

2. @ToryJohnson: Tory Johnson is the workplace contributor for Good Morning America. She is also the founder of WomenForHire.com, a company focused on recruitment services for women.

3. @careerdiva: Eve Tahmincioglu is a journalist for MSNBC.com, where she writes a workplace column. She also blogs at CareerDiva.net, where she writes about recent news and trends in the careers world.

4. @AlisonDoyle: Alison Doyle is the job search expert for About.com, where she writes about everything from interviews to resumes to new job search technologies.

5. @Keppie_Careers: Miriam Salpeter, another fellow U.S. News writer, is an expert on social media for job seekers and entrepreneurs. She’s also a career coach and professional resume writer who blogs at KeppieCareers.com.

6. @CornOnTheJob: Rich DeMatteo is a staffing/HR professional who shares his experiences and opinions with job seekers. He’s one of the founders of #JobHuntChat, a twitter chat for job seekers and recruiters. He also blogs at CornOnTheJob.com.

7. @CAREEREALISM: J.T. O’Donnell, founder of CAREEREALISM, a career management and personal branding blog, provides advice for job seekers at all career stages.

8. @CareerRocketeer: Chris Perry is the founder of Career Rocketeer, a career search and personal branding blog focused on helping job seekers and professionals “launch” their careers to greater heights.

9. @CareerSherpa: Hannah Morgan is the founder of CareerSherpa.net, a place to find actionable, no-nonsense job search advice.

10. @kbaumann: Kirk Baumann, the founder of Campus-to-Career.com, is a recruiting advocate preparing the next generation for the career of their dreams. He’s also a social media enthusiast and an avid blogger.

Of course, you can also follow me (@heatherhuhman) or my company (@ComeRecommended) for more job search and career advice.

Do you follow any of the folks I’ve mentioned above? Who else would you add to this list and why?

