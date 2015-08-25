10 TV shows you used to be obsessed with that are being resurrected

Hollywood isn’t just looking to remake movies for the small screen, it’s also voraciously looking for television shows that can have a second life.

Recently, Fox added “Prison Break” to the growing list of shows content creators are looking to bring back to television. It joins shows like “Twin Peaks,” “Heroes,” “Charmed,” and “Married with Children” in the pipeline back to TV.

But, what shows are viewers really excited about?

Amobee Brand Intelligence rounded up the data from more than 600,000 websites (including mobile) and social media to come up with a list of what fans are most buzzing about.

Here are the 10 most talked about TV reboots, remakes, and returns:

