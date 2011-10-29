THE WORLD IN 2100: 10 Billion People, No Oil And Not Enough Food

A futuristic illustration based on Manhattan

Photo: www.flickr.com

With global population set to reach seven billion people over the weekend, it may be time to start planning for what the world will look like in the coming years.Though most of us won’t be around to see it, the United Nations has projected that our incredible population growth will level off at around 10 billion people by the year 2100.



Already, at less than seven billion, we are experiencing severe poverty, hunger, a shortage of resources, increased urbanization and climate change issues.

Will we be doomed by 2100, or can we make it work? Since we’ve only got one planet (so far), let’s hope for the latter.

