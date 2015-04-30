10 travel destinations that are trending this summer

Wikimedia Commons A performer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Kayak just released its list of the top 10 trending summer destinations of 2015.

The results are based on the highest-searched places, with major music events, art festivals, and sporting competitions driving the demand.

From Reykjavik, Iceland, to Hyderabad, India, here’s where everyone wants to travel this summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.