10 travel destinations that are trending this summer

Wikimedia CommonsA performer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Kayak just released its list of the top 10 trending summer destinations of 2015.
The results are based on the highest-searched places, with major music events, art festivals, and sporting competitions driving the demand.
From Reykjavik, Iceland, to Hyderabad, India, here’s where everyone wants to travel this summer.
9. EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND: Edinburgh is a famous summer stop thanks to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Festival -- the largest arts festival in the world -- which runs for three weeks in August.
8. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK: Between May and September, Copenhagen's streets come to life with cafes and festivals like the Roskilde Festival, one of Europe's largest, which takes place June 27th to July 4th.
4. MILAN, ITALY: From May to October, Milan will be hosting the Expo 2015, a world fair dedicated to food. You can wander its plazas filled with street musicians or participate in cooking demos and wine tastings at the Expo fairground, which resembles a classical Roman city.
2. TORONTO, CANADA: Toronto is bustling in the summer with some of the best athletes travelling to the Rogers Centre for the famous Pan Am Games in July.
1. KONA, HAWAII: Hawaii's coffee country, Kona is known for its calm and clear waters that are ideal for snorkelling, diving, and dolphin spotting. It's also home to the upland slope town of Holualoa, where you can taste 100% Kona coffee.
