How To Be A Great Business traveller

In a recent post for Harvard Business Review, author Justin Fox describes his struggle to handle the weekly commute from his home in New York City to his office in Massachusetts.



But when discussing hectic travel schedules with some of his professional peers, he discovers that his is a relatively easy one in comparison to other corporate road warriors.

He writes: “[This] made me realise that I’m way too much of a homebody (and a whiner) ever to succeed at the level of the corporate world that these guys have. Which got me thinking: What are some other essential prerequisites to corporate success that don’t usually show up in the how-to books?”

He lists some big ones:

1. The ability to fall asleep fast on an aeroplane

2. The ability to survive on little sleep in general

3. “An iron stomach” ( the ability to handle lots of crappy road food)

or

4. “An iron will” (the ability to forgo crappy road food)

Fox then opens it up to his readers for their suggestions on what it takes to be a rockstar business traveller.

