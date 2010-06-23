How To Be A Great Business traveller

In a recent post for Harvard Business Review, author Justin Fox describes his struggle to handle the weekly commute from his home in New York City to his office in Massachusetts.
But when discussing hectic travel schedules with some of his professional peers, he discovers that his is a relatively easy one in comparison to other corporate road warriors.
He writes: “[This] made me realise that I’m way too much of a homebody (and a whiner) ever to succeed at the level of the corporate world that these guys have. Which got me thinking: What are some other essential prerequisites to corporate success that don’t usually show up in the how-to books?”
He lists some big ones:
1. The ability to fall asleep fast on an aeroplane
2. The ability to survive on little sleep in general
3. “An iron stomach” ( the ability to handle lots of crappy road food)
or
4. “An iron will” (the ability to forgo crappy road food)
Fox then opens it up to his readers for their suggestions on what it takes to be a rockstar business traveller.
An iron command over biological functions such as sleep and food habits is a most definitely needed executive trait.
One other make-or-break trait is a prodigious capacity for self-control. A visible loss of emotional control is a strict no-no, even under situations of extreme provocation.
From Rick T. Ryan:
I was travelling every 6 weeks on the overnight to and from Sydney to China, and learned to eat before getting on the plane, use face mask and ear plugs and expect to sleep. Forget the video, airline food etc. All this, while flying coach!! Set your mind on sleeping, on being reasonably refreshed when arriving and hit the ground running.
I commute 2x/month between Germany and the US. Sleep and exercise are key. I often get asked how to sleep. I set the stage. Eat before I get on the plane, brush my teeth, snuggle up with a book, and wind down into sleep. I'm usually asleep before we take off. Seatmates regularly comment on my ability to sleep the full flight. Oh, grab a bottle of water. You often wake up during the night parched with no flight attendants around.
While it is tempting to take part in the meal, drinks, social time, etc. on board, skip it and focus on what will be important for the days to come -- your ability to function. Skipping alcohol helps me too.
I never, ever check bags. I've travelled overseas for weeks at a time on carry-ons. Between hotel laundry, the bathroom sink, and the occasional laundromat, I have no need for lots of clothes and rarely find myself wanting some item of clothing that I didn't bring (or can't buy).
From Karen:
Preparedness: Extra Ear Plugs. Empty water bottle to bring thru security. Extra phone charger because you will leave one in your hotel by accident. Ibuprophen, Excedrin, Beano, Rolaids -- for you know what. A three outlet adaptor plug - no more wandering looking for a free outlet because you brought your own.
From Karen:
Awareness: make note of gas stations near the airport, key landmarks. Get the rental car map, take the 90 seconds to identify major highways and which way is north and remember that it's really difficult to read maps while driving in the dark.
From Karen:
Comfort: Do what you need to do to be comfortable. If you are starving and you really want the $13 yogurt parfait, buy it. Airport chair massages can really make a difference. Because you are on the road does not mean you are not a real person living your life, it just means that you have to be creative to fit your life needs in between and among your work and travel commitments. Excuse yourself from meetings to take calls from your spouse/partner, nobody will ever know.
Be able to work any time anywhere. I have written proposals in airports, on planes, on trains, riding in the back seat of a car, in hotel rooms, in client's offices when my flight was cancelled and I was stuck an extra day. Being able to bang out 10 pages while sitting on the floor of an airport is an invaluable skill.
For my advancement it has been learning how to successfully triage e-mail on the run that has allowed me to grow my career while away from a desk. Using the GTD method - do, defer, delegate, etc. - I can successfully whittle down my inbox while waiting for a flight, grabbing a quick dinner prior to departure or waiting in line at TSA.
From Dan McGinn:
The quality that I see most often when I'm around successful, high-level executives is 'energy.' I'm not sure if it results from sleeping on planes, but they just seem to have an abnormal capacity to stay highly engaged for longer stretches of time than mere mortals. I'm a fan of the Sunday New York Times Corner Office interviews (link below), and 'energy' is a word that comes up repeatedly when CEOs are asked what they look for in making big hires. You mentioned in your post that they seem to avoid getting sick or gaining weight despite punishing travel and schedules, and I think having high energy levels is related to that, too.
