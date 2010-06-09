10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Gregory White
oil spill, june 4, 2010

Photo: AP

Markets in Europe lost big today as a result of increasing worries in its financial sector. U.S. markets continue to be rattled over the oil spill and the problems in Europe.

  • DOW up 0.39%
  • NASDAQ down 0.76%
  • S&P 500 up 0.18%
  • French CAC 40 down 0.98%
  • Germany DAX down 0.62%
  • UK FTSE down 0.81%

When will the leak end? BP down 4.71%

When will the leak end? Transocean (RIG) down 9.33%

Downgrade and a second leak? Diamond Offshore (DO) down 6.18%

A potential winner from the oil spill? Exxon Mobil (XOM) up 2.22%

Crude oil prices also rising, to Exxon's advantage.

Further global uncertainty: Gold rising up 0.31%

Banking worries continue to hit Europe: Euro still below $1.20 up 0.27%

Leading Indicator: The Baltic Dry Index

The Baltic Dry Index continues to lose steam.

Exposure: Ambac Financial (ABK) up 10.69%

Ambac Financial ends exposure to troubled structured debt securities.

Fitch warns of British debt problem: Pound down against dollar 0.37%

Fitch has warned the UK to act fast over its fiscal position, or face downgrade.

Metals and Mining Booming: ETF XME up 2.11%

Worried about problems in Europe?

