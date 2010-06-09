10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Photo: AP

Markets in Europe lost big today as a result of increasing worries in its financial sector. U.S. markets continue to be rattled over the oil spill and the problems in Europe.

DOW up 0.39%

NASDAQ down 0.76%

S&P 500 up 0.18%

French CAC 40 down 0.98%

Germany DAX down 0.62%

UK FTSE down 0.81%

