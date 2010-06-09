10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Photo: AP
Markets in Europe lost big today as a result of increasing worries in its financial sector. U.S. markets continue to be rattled over the oil spill and the problems in Europe.
- DOW up 0.39%
- NASDAQ down 0.76%
- S&P 500 up 0.18%
- French CAC 40 down 0.98%
- Germany DAX down 0.62%
- UK FTSE down 0.81%
Check out our guide to who is exposed to Hungary >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.