Markets are down today and in risk-off mode due to quantitative easing likely coming in weaker than hoped for.



Dow down 0.98%

NASDAQ down 0.40%

S&P 500 down 0.79%

Dax down 0.69%

CAC 40 down 0.96%

FTSE down 1.07%

