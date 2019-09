Right now, markets are being powered upward by the U.S. announcement of further quantitative easing from yesterday, and the overnight Japanese plan to expand their program as well.



Dow up 1.67%

S&P 500 up 1.45%

NASDAQ up 1.32%

DAX up 1.96%

CAC up 2.04%

FTSE up 2.11%

