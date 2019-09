Markets opened much lower this morning, brought down by concerns over Chinese tightening, the Case-Shiller number, and continued weakness in the eurozone. They’ve since bounced back on the Consumer Confidence number.



DOW down 0.27%

NASDAQ down 0.67%

S&P 500 down 0.40%

DAX dow 0.09%

CAC down 0.32%

FTSE up 0.02%

