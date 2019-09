Right now, markets are waiting for the FOMC announcement at 2:15 PM ET. The expectation of quantitative easing is keeping indices from moving too far from zero, though they are in negative territory right now.



Dow down 0.18%

NASDAQ down 0.41%

S&P 500 down 0.28%

DAX down 0.31%

CAC down 0.46%

FTSE down 0.13%

