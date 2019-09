U.S. markets are rallying after yesterday’s slide. The situation in Korea has calmed, for now, and Ireland seems to be taking steps towards its bailout.



DOW up 1.15%

NASDAQ up 1.80%

S&P 500 up 1.25%

DAX up 1.54%

CAC up 0.65%

FTSE up 1.76%

