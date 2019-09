The market has shrugged off Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s debt concerns and, instead, chosen to focus on the Chinese export boom. Europe also boomed today on the back of the China news.



DOW up 1.16%

NASDAQ up 1.66%

S&P 500 up 1.39%

French CAC 40 up 1.96%

Germany DAX up 1.93%

UK FTSE up 0.89%

