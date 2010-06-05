Europe Is Burning: Here Are 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Markets are down heavily today in the U.S. and Europe.

  • DOW down 2.09%
  • NASDAQ down 1.86%
  • S&P 500 down 1.97%
  • CAC 40 down 2.59%
  • DAX down 1.98%
  • FTSE down 1.88%

Now check out the trades that are moving markets today.

Airlines Getting Creamed: U.S. Airways (LCC) down 4.13%

Airlines Getting Creamed: AMR Corp. (AMR) down 3.74%

Oil Leak Crisis Continues : BP down 3.46%

BP still crashing as the company warns shareholders of 'severe' costs from the Macondo disaster.

Some Oil Optimism: Anadarko (APC) up 1.95%

But troubled oil spill stock Anadarko (APC) is up strong on the back of analyst upgrades.

European Debt Crisis: EUR/USD falls through $1.20

European Debt Crisis: General Electric (GE) down 4.27%

European subprime lending concerns continue to hit GE.

European Debt Crisis: Societe Generale down 6.91%

European Debt Crisis: BNP Paribas down 5.49%

Commodities: Natural Gas up 2.00%

Natural gas continues to grow on renewed administration support in the wake of the oil spill.

Commodities: Palladium down 5.17%

Further major deflationary worries.

Bonus Commodity: Gold flat

Fear doesn't seem to be leading to safety purchases.

