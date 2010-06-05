Europe Is Burning: Here Are 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Markets are down heavily today in the U.S. and Europe.
- DOW down 2.09%
- NASDAQ down 1.86%
- S&P 500 down 1.97%
- CAC 40 down 2.59%
- DAX down 1.98%
- FTSE down 1.88%
Now check out the trades that are moving markets today.
European subprime lending concerns continue to hit GE.
Natural gas continues to grow on renewed administration support in the wake of the oil spill.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.