Photo: Thomas R. Stegelmann via Flickr

Markets are reacting to the final financial reform bill set to be on the president’s desk by July 4, and financials seem to be loving it.

Dow down 0.30%

S&P 500 down 0.25%

NASDAQ down 0.22%

CAC 40 down 1.14%

DAX down 0.57%

FTSE 100 down 1.03%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.