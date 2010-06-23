Markets Adrift: Here Are 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Gregory White
Right now, U.S. markets are flat after the impact of “yuan revaluation” moved the world up yesterday. Now markets are beginning to show signs of worry over this week’s G20, where political leaders are likely to coalesce around austerity measures in Europe and North America that will see governments cut spending.

  • Dow up 0.07%
  • S&P 500 down 0.04%
  • NASDAQ up 0.51%
  • CAC 40 down 0.98%
  • FTSE 100 down 1.09%
  • DAX down 0.51%

Energy selloff: iShares Global Energy Sector ETF (IXC) down 1.11%

Energy selloff: SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Equiptment & Servicers ETF (XES) down 1.02%

Energy selloff: BP down 1.78%

Energy selloff: Natural Gas down 1.76%

Commodity worries: iShares Chile ETF (ECH) down 0.95%

Commodity worries: Palladium down 0.90%

Sovereign Worries: iShares Italy ETF (EWI) down 0.65%

High efficiency rankings: Amgen (AMGN) up 0.65%

Amgen named the 8th most efficient biotech firm.

UK Austerity: Lloyds (LYG) up 4.19%

Profits disappoint: Walgreen's (WAG) down 5.97%

Walgreens has reported disappointing third quarter earnings.

