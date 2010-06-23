Markets Adrift: Here Are 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Photo: Wikipedia

Right now, U.S. markets are flat after the impact of “yuan revaluation” moved the world up yesterday. Now markets are beginning to show signs of worry over this week’s G20, where political leaders are likely to coalesce around austerity measures in Europe and North America that will see governments cut spending.

Dow up 0.07%

S&P 500 down 0.04%

NASDAQ up 0.51%

CAC 40 down 0.98%

FTSE 100 down 1.09%

DAX down 0.51%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.