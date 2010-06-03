Markets Rallying Big: Here Are The 10 Trades You Need To Know About Right Now

Gregory White, Vincent Fernando, CFA

Right now the market is rallying:

  • DOW Up 1.12%
  • NASDAQ Up 1.4%
  • S&P Up 1.34%

We’ve got the trades that are pushing markets higher, and some other outliers, right here.

Airline Boom: United Airlines (UAUA) up 10.23%

Continental surprises, beating earnings, and buoying the industry.

New Coalbed Investment: PetroChina (PTR) up 2.16%

PetroChina has made a $1.4 billion investment into a new coalbed gas project in China.

Good News For Brazilian Banks: Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) up 2.77%

Goldman Sachs has backed the growth of Brazilian banks and reiterated their bullishness on the market.

New Drug Approval: AMGEN (AMGN) up 8.43%

AMGEN's new drug Prolia is approved for use to treat osteoporosis.

Reaction to Gulf Crisis: Haliburton (HAL) 10.35%

Haliburton expects 6 months of inactivity in the Gulf of Mexico, and is moving its equipment elsewhere to generate revenues.

Sales miss: Collective Brands Inc. (Payless Parent Company) (PSS) down 8.58%

Payless is targeting summer shoe and accessory shoppers with a new line just for the season.

Dollar/Yen (USD/JPY) on the move post prime minister step-down shock, +1.32%

Prime Minister out as dollar rallies against the yen.

Under Scrutiny: Moody's (MCO) up 2.54%

The future of ratings agencies is being investigated today by the Senate.

Rally after rough day: Schlumberger (SLB) up 6.94%

After a rough day yesterday, investors are seeing opportunity in Schlumberger.

Rally after losing day: Smith International Inc. (SII) up 7.47%

Smith is rallying after incurring significant losses due to a selloff in energy stocks.

