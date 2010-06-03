Markets Rallying Big: Here Are The 10 Trades You Need To Know About Right Now

Right now the market is rallying:
- DOW Up 1.12%
- NASDAQ Up 1.4%
- S&P Up 1.34%
We’ve got the trades that are pushing markets higher, and some other outliers, right here.
Goldman Sachs has backed the growth of Brazilian banks and reiterated their bullishness on the market.
Haliburton expects 6 months of inactivity in the Gulf of Mexico, and is moving its equipment elsewhere to generate revenues.
