The market is booming on renewed global growth confidence stemming from Chinese export growth and positive comments coming out of the European Central Bank. Also, oil stocks are surging after weeks of declines.



DOW up 2.10%

NASDAQ up 1.80%

S&P 500 up 2.09%

French CAC 40 up 2.03%

Germany DAX up 1.20%

UK FTSE up 0.92%

