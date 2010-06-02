10 Trades You Need To Know About Right Now

There’s huge action today around anything involved with BP’s failed Top Kill.
Moreover, a bevy of M&A activity is creating special situations activity as well.
Plus there are two big macro themes blowing across continental Europe and the U.K.
ev3 Inc., a vascular disease research and treatment company, has signed a merger agreement with Covidien.
(Nicely) Failed Acquisition: Prudential PLC up 7.43% after AIG rebuffs their offer to buy AIG's AIA unit.
