10 Trades You Need To Know About Right Now

There’s huge action today around anything involved with BP’s failed Top Kill.

Moreover, a bevy of M&A activity is creating special situations activity as well.

Plus there are two big macro themes blowing across continental Europe and the U.K.

Top Kill Failure: BP shares are gushing losses, down 12.13%

Top Kill Failure: Transocean (RIG) is down 8.5% too

Top Kill Failure: Haliburton (HAL) down 11.24%

Top Kill Failure: Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) down 12.71%

Dril-Quip is a company focused on offshore drilling equipment.

Top Kill Failure: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) down 14.71%

Anadarko has a position in BP's Deepwater Horizon project.

Take out play: ev3 Inc. (EVVV) up 17.49% after Covidien says they'll buy them.

ev3 Inc., a vascular disease research and treatment company, has signed a merger agreement with Covidien.

(Nicely) Failed Acquisition: Prudential PLC up 7.43% after AIG rebuffs their offer to buy AIG's AIA unit.

Prudential's potential purchase of AIA looks unlikely to go through.

Take-out rumours: RadioShack (RSH) up 5.38% on potential bids for the company.

RadioShack might have received received bids for a takeover.

Continued European Weakness: USD/EUR down 0.35%

Eurozone unemployment rises to 10.1%.

UK Austerity Measures: GBP/USD up 0.86%

The UK's swift move on an austerity package is bringing confidence back to markets.

Bonus Takeover Bid: Mediacom (MCCC) up 15.38%

Mediacom's CEO issues bid to take company private.

