Right now, markets are responding to positive news world wide and bringing risk back on to the agenda. The U.S. rally is fizzling, but things worldwide are looking much better.



Dow up 0.36%

S&P 500 up 0.18%

NASDAQ up 0.09%

FTSE 100 up 1.38%

DAX up 0.44%

CAC 40 up 1.44%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.