Right now, stocks are falling back from their morning highs as any sense of a rally has evaporated. We’re off our lows, however.



Dow down 0.10%

NASDAQ down 0.51%

S&P 500 down 0.32%

CAC 40 up 0.11%

DAX down 0.54%

FTSE 100 down 0.86%

