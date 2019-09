Right now, European bank shares are surging as positives earnings results have helped turn the tide, along with last week’s stress test results. U.S. markets are, however, down.



Dow down 0.18%

NASDAQ down 0.53%

S&P 500 down 0.38%

CAC 40 up 0.75%

DAX up 0.14%

FTSE 100 up 0.11%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.