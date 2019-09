Right now, markets are slowing down and getting ready for the July 4th weekend. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t take this morning’s poor jobs data into consideration.



Dow down 0.72%

S&P 500 down 0.66%

NASDAQ down 0.63%

FTSE 100 up 0.67%

DAX down 0.40%

CAC 40 up 0.25%

