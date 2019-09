Right now, markets are rallying in the U.S. and Europe on the back of financial stocks. They have ignored concerns over Portuguese sovereign debt and Chinese real estate.



Dow up 1.32%

S&P 500 up 1.27%

NASDAQ up 1.27%%

FTSE 100 up 1.78%

DAX up 1.75%

CAC 40 up 1.55%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.