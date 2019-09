Right now, indices across the world are selling off in response to bad U.S. economic data on manufacturing and home sales.



The correlation between the euro’s price and U.S. equities may be at an end as well.

Dow down 1.34%

S&P 500 down 1.75%

NASDAQ down 1.88%

FTSE 100 down 2.17%

DAX down 1.95%

CAC 40 down 3.49%

