Now The Selloff Is Really Gathering Steam: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Meredith Lepore

U.S. stocks have sold off in the wake of this morning’s weaker than expected jobs report. In Europe, things aren’t looking very good either.

  • DOW down 0.71%
  • NASDAQ down 1.19%%
  • S&P 500 down 0.86%
  • CAC down 0.99%
  • FTSE down 0.58%
  • DAX down 0.48%

On the macro front, currencies and gold are all over the place.

Industrials get ahead, followed by conglomerates

Read about it here >

The Big Trade: Regional Banks move lower on foreclosure ruling

Read about it here >

BIG WINNER: Koninklijke Philips Electronics shares up more than 3%

Read about it here >

BIG WINNER: Baker Hughes upgraded by Goldman to buy

Read about it here >

BIG LOSER: Murphy Oil dropping on news of company taking $36 million charge related to drilling operations in the Republic of the Congo

Read about it here >

BIG LOSER: Tata Motors down nearly 5%

Read about it here >

Country Mover: iPath MSCI India ETN

Read about it here >

Energy: Crude oil rises on Canadian oil sands outage

Read about it here >

Currency: The euro was lower against the dollar on the trails of payroll data

Read about it here >

METALS: Copper down on jobs data

Read about it here >

