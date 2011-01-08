Now The Selloff Is Really Gathering Steam: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

U.S. stocks have sold off in the wake of this morning’s weaker than expected jobs report. In Europe, things aren’t looking very good either.



DOW down 0.71%

NASDAQ down 1.19%%

S&P 500 down 0.86%

CAC down 0.99%

FTSE down 0.58%

DAX down 0.48%

On the macro front, currencies and gold are all over the place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.