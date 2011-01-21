Equities, Gold, And Industrial Commodities All Getting Slammed: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Meredith Lepore
China Head Kick

U.S. markets are down this morning as a result of fears of China will increase tightening measures to combat inflation and out of control growth.

Disappointing Philly Fed data, including concerns over inflation, hasn’t helped either.

The basic materials sector led the drag while commodities weren’t far behind. Gold is just getting crushed.

  • Dow down 0.50%
  • NASDAQ down 1.30%
  • S&P 500 down 0.70%
  • CAC down 0.30%
  • FTSE down 1.75%
  • DAX down 0.81%

Services up, basic materials drops

The Big Trade: Crude oil down on China tightening threat

BIG WINNER: Ebay shares up nearly 5% on earnings

BIG WINNER: Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company up nearly 4%

BIG LOSER: F5 Networks sells off after earnings miss

BIG LOSER: AIG dropping on selling pressure

Sector Mover: iShares Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services

Country Mover: Turkey down over 3%

Currency: Euro sliding against the dollar

Metals: Gold dropped to two-month low on strong dollar

Worried about the Chinese inflation threat?

