Equities, Gold, And Industrial Commodities All Getting Slammed: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

U.S. markets are down this morning as a result of fears of China will increase tightening measures to combat inflation and out of control growth.



Disappointing Philly Fed data, including concerns over inflation, hasn’t helped either.

The basic materials sector led the drag while commodities weren’t far behind. Gold is just getting crushed.

Dow down 0.50%

NASDAQ down 1.30%

S&P 500 down 0.70%

CAC down 0.30%

FTSE down 1.75%

DAX down 0.81%

