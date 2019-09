Weak earnings from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo have dragged down markets today, with the further slowdown in housing not helping either.



Europe has continued to look weak all day.

Dow up 0.07%

NASDAQ down 0.81%

S&P 500 down 0.60%

CAC down 0.90%

FTSE down 1.30%

DAX down 0.89%

