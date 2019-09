U.S. stocks were up despite starting off the morning with lower-than-expected earnings from Citi. Apple shares are down less than 3.0%, even though the company announced Jobs’ medical absence yesterday.



Dow up 0.51%

NASDAQ up 0.02%

S&P 500 flat

CAC up 0.94%

FTSE up 1.18%

DAX up 0.92%

