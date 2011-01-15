Markets Ignore Bad Data And Move Higher (Duh): Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

Meredith Lepore
ignore talk to the hand

U.S. stocks are higher after starting the day weaker on poor pre-market U.S. economic data and more Chinese moves to combat inflation.

China’s central bank raised reserve requirements for the fourth time two months.

Gold is below $1260.

This moved caused commodities to spiral and crude oil futures are down too.

  • DOW up 0.14%
  • NASDAQ up 0.24%
  • S&P 500 0.28%
  • CAC up 0.21%
  • FTSE down 0.59%
  • DAX up 0.01%

Thw mot notable thing is that once again markets are totally ignoring bad news.

Financials up followed by utilities

Read about it here >

The Big Trade: Dollar slips versus Euro on retail sales, CPI data

Read about it here >

BIG WINNER: ASML Holding up more than 7%

Read about it here >

BIG WINNER: Applied Materials gets boost from Intel earnings

Read about it here >

BIG LOSER: ARM Holdings down over 5%

Read about it here >

BIG LOSER: AIG down on possible IPO news

Read about it here >

Sector Mover: Vanguard Financials ETF

Read about it here >

Country Mover: iShares FTSE China

Energy: Oil falls for second day in a row

Read about it here >

Metals: Gold drops

Read about it here >

What are the investment trends everyone is getting in on in 2011?

Click here to see the most crowded investments >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.