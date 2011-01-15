Markets Ignore Bad Data And Move Higher (Duh): Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch Right Now

U.S. stocks are higher after starting the day weaker on poor pre-market U.S. economic data and more Chinese moves to combat inflation.



China’s central bank raised reserve requirements for the fourth time two months.

Gold is below $1260.

This moved caused commodities to spiral and crude oil futures are down too.

DOW up 0.14%

NASDAQ up 0.24%

S&P 500 0.28%

CAC up 0.21%

FTSE down 0.59%

DAX up 0.01%

Thw mot notable thing is that once again markets are totally ignoring bad news.

