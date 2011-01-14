Markets Going Nowhere After Weak US Data: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Photo: Rex Roof via Flickr

Markets are mixed right now after this morning’s higher than expected PPI number and weak jobs data. Europe has been reassuring, however, with ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet talking up the inflation threat to the eurozone. The result has been a surge in the euro.



Marathon Oil was one of the big stocks in play on the news of its spin-off plan.

DOW down 0.14%

NASDAQ up 0.13%

S&P 500 up 0.02%

CAC up 0.75%

FTSE down 0.58%

DAX flat

