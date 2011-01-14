Markets Going Nowhere After Weak US Data: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Markets are mixed right now after this morning’s higher than expected PPI number and weak jobs data. Europe has been reassuring, however, with ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet talking up the inflation threat to the eurozone. The result has been a surge in the euro.

Marathon Oil was one of the big stocks in play on the news of its spin-off plan.

  • DOW down 0.14%
  • NASDAQ up 0.13%
  • S&P 500 up 0.02%
  • CAC up 0.75%
  • FTSE down 0.58%
  • DAX flat

Industrial goods up, healthcare down

The Big Trade: Euro creeped to 9-day high

BIG WINNER: Marathon Oil rising on spin-off news

BIG WINNER: Repsol YPF spiking after report of India' Essar Group acquiring 5% of the company

BIG LOSER: Infosys Technologies down on disappointing quarter

BIG LOSER: Merck & Co. drops to six-week low

Sector Mover: Industrial SPDR ETF

Country Mover: PowerShares India Portfolio ETF

Metals: Gold drops after bond sales in Portugal and Spain

