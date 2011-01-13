Markets Surge On Positive News Out Of Europe: Here Are The 10 Trades To Watch

Photo: AP

U.S. and European markets are up for the second day in a row after a successful Portuguese debt auction and gains in Asia overnight.Financials were moving up in Europe with Banco Santander and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya both surging more than 8%. U.S. banks weren’t far behind with gains after Wells Fargo upgraded its rating of the entire sector.



Crude oil managed to stay on top while gold dropped for the first time in a week.

DOW up 0.91%

NASDAQ up 0.64%

S&P 500 up 0.93%

CAC up 2.15%

FTSE up 0.61%

DAX up 1.83%

